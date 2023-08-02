Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Supreme Court approval ratings at record lows, poll says

FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.
FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:08 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is still at record lows, according to a recent poll from Gallup.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 40%. It was conducted in July, just after the justices made decisions on affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and voting rights.

The court’s approval rating has remained steady since late 2021 when it allowed a restrictive Texas abortion law to stand.

As for Justice Clarence Thomas and his ethics disputes, Americans appear to be divided. According to the poll, 39% view him positively with 42% viewing him negatively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rally at Waimea Canyon Middle School Monday called for the removal of Principal Melissa...
Hawaii middle school principal ousted after mounting complaints over leadership
'I thought I was going to die' Atlanta family says attack in Kona was racially motivated
‘The opposite of aloha’: Family of tourists claims attack on Hawaii Island was racially-motivated
Jurors have found Hailey Dandurand guilty of murder, kidnapping and burglary in the grisly 2017...
Woman convicted in grisly 2017 murder of Telma Boinville faces life behind bars without parole
After one month of operation for Oahu’s Skyline , daily ridership numbers have fallen...
A month into operation, here’s how many people are riding Honolulu’s rail line daily
5 young adults in serious condition after an overnight car crash in Waikiki
5 seriously injured after teen driver loses control, slams into utility pole

Latest News

A sign stands warning of extreme heat Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Death Valley National Park,...
Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find
A man who abducted a 6-year-old girl and beat her to death two decades ago was put to death....
Missouri man executed for murdering 6-year-old girl in 2002
Master Adrian Compton Jr., 5, remains hospitalized after his father says he was attacked by a...
‘He’s fighting’: 5-year-old recovering after dog attack at uncle’s house
A lower credit rating, over time, could raise borrowing costs for the U.S. (CNN, POOL, SENATE...
Fitch lowers US debt rating from highest level