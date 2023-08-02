‘Senseless tragedy’: Investigation underway after dog pack fatally mauls man on Hawaii Island

KAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after a pack of dogs mauls an elderly man to death on Hawaii Island, police said.

The incident happened in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

A witness said he saw a man, believed to be in his 70s, being attacked in the roadway by four large dogs.

The witness chased the dogs off and called 911.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say officers observed a male victim lying unconscious in the roadway.

Officials said the victim died on the way to Kona Community Hospital. He was brought to the Kau Hospital for the official death pronouncement.

His identity is being withheld until positive identification is made and the next of kin is contacted. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said the dogs’ owners were not home at the time of the attack.

The owners have since surrendered those dogs, along with a litter of 10 puppies to the Hawaii County Animal Control and Protection Agency.

Police opened a “Negligent Failure to Control a Dangerous Dog” case — which is now considered a felony crime.

If convicted, the dogs’ owners could face up to ten years in prison, a $25,000 fine and the dogs could be euthanized.

Hawaii County police tell Hawaii News Now, investigators are looking into claims that the dogs had been reported as stray animals in the past.

“There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack,” Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said. “This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided.”

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth also issued a statement, calling the incident a “tragedy for our island community.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.