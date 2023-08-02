Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Senseless tragedy’: Investigation underway after dog pack fatally mauls man on Hawaii Island

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:18 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after a pack of dogs mauls an elderly man to death on Hawaii Island, police said.

The incident happened in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

A witness said he saw a man, believed to be in his 70s, being attacked in the roadway by four large dogs.

The witness chased the dogs off and called 911.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say officers observed a male victim lying unconscious in the roadway.

Officials said the victim died on the way to Kona Community Hospital. He was brought to the Kau Hospital for the official death pronouncement.

His identity is being withheld until positive identification is made and the next of kin is contacted.  An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said the dogs’ owners were not home at the time of the attack.

The owners have since surrendered those dogs, along with a litter of 10 puppies to the Hawaii County Animal Control and Protection Agency.

Police opened a “Negligent Failure to Control a Dangerous Dog” case — which is now considered a felony crime.

If convicted, the dogs’ owners could face up to ten years in prison, a $25,000 fine and the dogs could be euthanized.

Hawaii County police tell Hawaii News Now, investigators are looking into claims that the dogs had been reported as stray animals in the past.

“There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack,” Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said. “This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided.”

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth also issued a statement, calling the incident a “tragedy for our island community.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I thought I was going to die' Atlanta family says attack in Kona was racially motivated
‘The opposite of aloha’: Family of tourists claims attack on Hawaii Island was racially-motivated
Jurors have found Hailey Dandurand guilty of murder, kidnapping and burglary in the grisly 2017...
Woman convicted in grisly 2017 murder of Telma Boinville faces life behind bars without parole
A rally at Waimea Canyon Middle School Monday called for the removal of Principal Melissa...
Hawaii middle school principal ousted after mounting complaints over leadership
The incident happened on June 8 around 12:30 p.m., a man stole a Bose speaker from Guitar...
Suspect in blatant theft at Oahu music shop caught on camera
The barriers are intended to keep vehicles from running off the road. However, safety experts...
Expert: ‘Haunting’ Hawaii crash caught on camera underscores dangers of antiquated guardrails

Latest News

Firefighters respond to early morning two-alarm warehouse fire in Kalihi
Firefighters battle early morning 2-alarm warehouse fire in Kalihi
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful conditions expected through Saturday, Hurricane Dora forms in...
First Alert forecast: Beautiful conditions expected through Saturday, Hurricane Dora forms in the EPAC
Hurricane Dora is forecast to intensify into a major Category 3 storm by Wednesday as it churns...
Hurricane Dora rapidly intensifying in the eastern Pacific
'Bold plan' to build 10,000+ affordable public housing units.
Ambitious public housing plan focuses on creating thousands of new units — quickly