Public housing authority chief says ‘stars have lined up’ for 10,000 unit plan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s public housing authority is planning to build more than 10,000 affordable units over a decade. Past projects may have failed to build enough housing, but the executive director of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority told Hawaii News Now the $6.6 billion dollar plan is different.

The ambitious statewide public housing plan starts at Mayor Wright Homes in Kalihi near Chinatown where these low rise units will be converted to high rise apartments.

More than 360 units would be redeveloped to 2,400 for the first phase. The low rise units would be converted to high rise apartments with more green space.

The housing complex is 70-year-old.

“That’s where I stayed for three months,” said Hakim Quansafi, executive director, Hawaii Public Housing Authority

In 2012, he lived in unit G in building 19 and wanted to see life from the inside when he started leading the agency.

“This community, they may not have much but they have the biggest hearts,” said Quansafi.

He saw good and bad.

The first night, there was a shooting,” he said.

Now he’s working to replace and rebuild more 10,000 affordable housing units for rent and for sale at nine properties statewide over a decade.

When it’s done you will not know it’s affordable housing,” he said.

Called Ka Lei Momi Redevelopment, Quansafi says the sole developer, Highridge Costa Development Co., can get bulk prices for materials.

For Mayor Wright residents, they’ll have to move out in phases starting at the end of next year.

“I’m just worried. What area or location are we going to be going. I’ve been living in downtown all my life,” said resident Hilda Urita.

“Number one, we guarantee that nobody is going to be homeless,” said Quansafi.

Quansafi says there is a first right of return, the state will assist and pay for moving and offer Section 8 vouchers.

Hawaii News Now asked if he was confident that he could build on time and on budget?

“I’m optimistically and cautiously optimistic and the reason for that is it’s not all in the hands of the housing authority. We are going to deliver 100 percent. No doubt about it,” he said.

The Hawaii Public Housing Authority intends to ask for $200 million dollars during the next legislative session and he says the ‘stars have lined up.’

This as 5,000-thousand sit on the wait list for public housing.

“If we do open the wait list today, we would probably have additional 20,000 to 30,000 so what we did was stop the wait list,” said Quansafi.

He expects Governor Green’s emergency housing proclamation to shave off a year or two from the permitting process.

“I think the proclamation is God sent. It’s bold,” he said.

The intent is affordable housing, but some are concerned market rate developers could get ahead of affordable housing. Quansafi believes all housing built would lower the prices for all.

“We are hoping at the end of the day we are producing housing in huge numbers to benefit all incomes,” he said.

The first phase of Mayor Wright Homes is expected to take 3 years to build. Quansafi says he’s live there again if he could.

