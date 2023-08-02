Tributes
Public help sought to find persons of interest in vicious attack at Hawaii Island hotel

Men of interest in assault investigation
Men of interest in assault investigation(Courtesy: Hawaii County Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:28 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two males who are “persons of interest” in a vicious attack on a Georgia son and his father who were vacationing in Kona.

The incident happened on Sunday around 4 a.m. at the King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel.

The victims claim they were attacked because of their race. by a group of men outside the hotel.

Investigators said after viewing video surveillance footage, officers were able to distinguish two men from the group.

Police released images from the surveillance video on Tuesday. Although the photos come out blurry, authorities hope it will bring some type of lead in the investigation.

HPD describes the first person of interested as a male in his late teens or early 20s, having a stocky build, light brown complexion and beard. He was last seen wearing black-colored shorts, a white-colored T-shirt with orange-colored logos, black-colored socks, and black-colored shoes.

The second male is described as having a thin build with a light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing an orange-colored softball-type jersey with the number “002″ on the back and sleeve, black-colored sweatpants with a white-colored seam.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Area II Criminal Investigation Section Detective Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 Extension 262 or email Jason.Foxworthy@Hawaiicounty.gov.

