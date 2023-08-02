Prosecution challenges alleged killer’s alibi as love triangle murder trial continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Eric Thompson murder trial continues, the prosecution is sifting through the alleged killer’s alibi.

Thompson testified he was dumping construction materials at the Waimanalo convenience center the night acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara was killed at his Waipahu clinic.

The prosecution called Rockie Javier, a security guard at the dump, to the stand as a rebuttal witness Tuesday and said he’s never seen Thompson before.

Javier added the bricks Thompson says he dumped would not be allowed at the site, but also said he doesn’t keep track of every person that comes through or inspect every load.

“Some get away, a lot of them,” Javier said.

“They don’t listen or you tell them to drop it, but they drop it any way.”

“Or they’re just not seen and they drop because you don’t know what’s in there?,” Thompson’s attorney David Hayakawa replied.

“Just like the concrete you see on the side, we tell them not to throw that, but people are hard head, so they just throw it on the side,” Javier said.

The trial resumes Thursday morning, when it’s expected the prosecution and defense will proceed with closing arguments.

