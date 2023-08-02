Maui police to provide details in triple-fatal Lahaina crash
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were killed in a crash on Maui Wednesday.
MPD said it happened several hundred feet south of Kikowaena Way in Lahaina.
A preliminary investigation found the driver of a Ford Escape was speeding when the vehicle crossed the center line. It slammed head-on into a Kia Soul.
Three people — the two drivers and a passenger in the Kia — were killed and pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.
Other details were limited. Maui police are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide further details. It is set for 2 p.m. Hawaii News Now will stream it live on all digital platforms.
