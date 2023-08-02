Tributes
Good boy! After 396-day shelter stay, ‘Lilo’ the poi dog finds a forever home

By Isa Farfan
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shelter dog on the Valley Isle has finally found a forever home after over a year.

The 6-year-old poi dog named Lilo was brought to the Maui Humane Society as a stray last year.

Lilo went back and forth between foster care and the Maui Humane Society for a total of 396 days before her foster mom adopted her on Saturday.

Now, Lilo is playing tug of war and going for car rides around her new home in Kihei.

