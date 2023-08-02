Good boy! After 396-day shelter stay, ‘Lilo’ the poi dog finds a forever home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shelter dog on the Valley Isle has finally found a forever home after over a year.

The 6-year-old poi dog named Lilo was brought to the Maui Humane Society as a stray last year.

Lilo went back and forth between foster care and the Maui Humane Society for a total of 396 days before her foster mom adopted her on Saturday.

Now, Lilo is playing tug of war and going for car rides around her new home in Kihei.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.