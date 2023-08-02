Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hurricane Dora slated to ‘rapidly’ intensify as it churns in eastern Pacific

Hurricane Dora is forecast to intensify into a major Category 3 storm by Wednesday as it churns...
Hurricane Dora is forecast to intensify into a major Category 3 storm by Wednesday as it churns toward the Central Pacific, the National Hurricane Center said.(National Hurricane Center)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Dora is forecast to intensify into a major Category 3 storm by Wednesday as it churns toward the Central Pacific, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dora was located far from Hawaii in the eastern Pacific — about 510 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. It was packing winds near 75 mph and moving west at 16 mph.

Special Section: HNN Hurricane Center

Its current wind speed makes Dora a Category 1 storm. But National Hurricane Center officials said Dora was slated to “rapidly intensify” in the next 24 hours as it moves over warm waters.

Dora is the fourth hurricane to develop so far this eastern Pacific season.

Dora is the fourth hurricane to develop so far this eastern Pacific season.
Dora is the fourth hurricane to develop so far this eastern Pacific season.(National Hurricane Center)

Forecasters said hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 18 miles from Dora’s center while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles.

While Hawaii forecasters are watching Dora closely, the hurricane is still too far away to determine if the hurricane will impact the islands. As Dora moves toward the Central Pacific, stay with the HNN First Alert weather team for the latest updates and be sure to download the HNN weather app.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rally at Waimea Canyon Middle School Monday called for the removal of Principal Melissa...
Hawaii middle school principal ousted after mounting complaints over leadership
'I thought I was going to die' Atlanta family says attack in Kona was racially motivated
‘The opposite of aloha’: Family of tourists claims attack on Hawaii Island was racially-motivated
Jurors have found Hailey Dandurand guilty of murder, kidnapping and burglary in the grisly 2017...
Woman convicted in grisly 2017 murder of Telma Boinville faces life behind bars without parole
After one month of operation for Oahu’s Skyline , daily ridership numbers have fallen...
A month into operation, here’s how many people are riding Honolulu’s rail line daily
5 young adults in serious condition after an overnight car crash in Waikiki
5 seriously injured after teen driver loses control, slams into utility pole

Latest News

We are tracking a few showers but some are evaporating before reaching the ground, called virga
Hawaii News Now- Jennifer Robbins
Trade winds are dominating the forecast
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
A flash flood warning remains up and forecasters are warning the threat of torrential rains and...
‘The worst has passed’: Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii