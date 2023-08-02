Hurricane Dora slated to ‘rapidly’ intensify as it churns in eastern Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Dora is forecast to intensify into a major Category 3 storm by Wednesday as it churns toward the Central Pacific, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dora was located far from Hawaii in the eastern Pacific — about 510 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. It was packing winds near 75 mph and moving west at 16 mph.

Its current wind speed makes Dora a Category 1 storm. But National Hurricane Center officials said Dora was slated to “rapidly intensify” in the next 24 hours as it moves over warm waters.

Dora is the fourth hurricane to develop so far this eastern Pacific season.

Forecasters said hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 18 miles from Dora’s center while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles.

While Hawaii forecasters are watching Dora closely, the hurricane is still too far away to determine if the hurricane will impact the islands. As Dora moves toward the Central Pacific, stay with the HNN First Alert weather team for the latest updates and be sure to download the HNN weather app.

