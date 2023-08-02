Hilo man arrested after altercation that led to officer being Tasered with his own weapon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities arrested a 39-year-old man accused of assaulting a police officer in Keaukaha on Saturday, officials on Hawaii Island said.

The suspect was identified as Justin Silva Lealao, of Hilo.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of Carlsmith Beach Park.

According to officials, South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of vehicles congregating, burning rubber on the roadway and drinking in the area.

A pickup truck driven by Lealao was blocking traffic at the beach park.

Authorities said Lealao refused an officer’s request to exit his truck and became combative as police attempted to remove him.

During a police struggle to remove him from his truck, Lealao allegedly kicked an officer in the knee and tried to obtain an officer’s Taser, authorities added. The officer’s Taser discharged and struck the officer in the leg.

Lealao was also found to be in possession of brass knuckles.

Lealao was later charged on Sunday afternoon with first-degree assault against a police officer, resisting arrest and several other charges.

The injured officer was treated at the Hilo Medical Center for knee and hand injuries but was released shortly after. Lealao’s bail was set at $4,300 and he remains in police custody.

