Helping friends and family members on the Autism Spectrum

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Adolescence can be a difficult time for teens because of all the social expectations. It can be especially difficult for teens who have social deficits related to Autism Spectrum Disorder symptoms. Having proactive and supportive friends can help them through this challenging time.

Dr. Sean Scanlan from Chaminade University and Angelica Castro, a Doctoral student in clinical psychology, share more information about the Autism Spectrum and tips for teens with friends or family members on the spectrum.

To learn more visit, hawaiinewsnow.com/mylife.

