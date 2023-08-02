Hawaii’s Jason Momoa celebrates birthday in snow, calls for support in friend’s leukemia battle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a very chilly birthday for Hawaii’s Jason Momoa.

The Aquaman actor turned 44 Tuesday in Queenstown, New Zealand.

In an Instagram video, the Hawaii actor frolics in fresh snow and explains this is the first birthday of his life that he’s ever spent in such weather.

“August 1st, never in my life, 44 years, did I ever get into a hot tub; it’s summer, baby!” said Momoa in his Instagram video.

In a second Instagram post, he says one of his birthday wishes is to get rid of single-use plastic, while he enjoyed gorgeous South Island views, which he admitted was one of his favorite places on earth.

“Happy birthday to me. One of my favorite places on earth, South Island of New Zealand. Wow. All my love, look at this, it’s all worth saving ... for our kids, the next generation, gotta get rid of this f*cking single-use plastic, please help me. Get it out of our land and out of our oceans; love you, that’s my birthday wish.”

And on his Instagram story, he made his second birthday wish which was asking everyone to send aloha to his friend on Kauai, Travis Snyder who’s battling Leukemia.

The 45-year-old is in need of a bone marrow transplant, to see if you’re a match check out BeTheMatch.

Hawaii’s Jason Momoa celebrates 44th birthday in New Zealand, calls for support in friend’s leukemia battle (Instagram @prideofgypsies)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.