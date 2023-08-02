First Alert forecast: Beautiful conditions expected through Saturday, Hurricane Dora forms in the EPAC

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will persist during the next couple of days, easing slightly as we head into the weekend. An increase in wind speeds is possible early next week, with the potential for locally strong trades. Expect brief windward showers to favor mainly night and early morning hours. Leeward areas will stay mostly dry, with the exception of the Big Island’s Kona slopes, where afternoon clouds and showers will linger into the night before diminishing.

A small long period southwest swell peaked yesterday, a second pulse from the southwest is expected to arrive today keeping surf heights elevated through Thursday. A small medium period east swell may be generated by Hurricane Dora that will impact east facing shores early next week. Minor coastal flooding is expected in the typical vulnerable low lying coastal areas and beaches during the peak high tides during the afternoon hours through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.