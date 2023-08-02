Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Firefighters battle early morning 2-alarm warehouse fire in Kalihi

Firefighters respond to early morning two-alarm warehouse fire in Kalihi
Firefighters respond to early morning two-alarm warehouse fire in Kalihi(hnn)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:02 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters battled an early-morning two-alarm warehouse fire in Kalihi on Wednesday.

The Honolulu Fire Department sent out an alert around 2:50 a.m.

The fire appears to have sta in the Y-Hata and Company warehouse on Sand Island Access road.

Officials said the fire was extinguished around 3:20 a.m.

No word yet on the cause or of any injuries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I thought I was going to die' Atlanta family says attack in Kona was racially motivated
‘The opposite of aloha’: Family of tourists claims attack on Hawaii Island was racially-motivated
Jurors have found Hailey Dandurand guilty of murder, kidnapping and burglary in the grisly 2017...
Woman convicted in grisly 2017 murder of Telma Boinville faces life behind bars without parole
A rally at Waimea Canyon Middle School Monday called for the removal of Principal Melissa...
Hawaii middle school principal ousted after mounting complaints over leadership
The incident happened on June 8 around 12:30 p.m., a man stole a Bose speaker from Guitar...
Suspect in blatant theft at Oahu music shop caught on camera
The barriers are intended to keep vehicles from running off the road. However, safety experts...
Expert: ‘Haunting’ Hawaii crash caught on camera underscores dangers of antiquated guardrails

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
‘Senseless tragedy’: Investigation underway after dog pack fatally mauls man on Hawaii Island
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful conditions expected through Saturday, Hurricane Dora forms in...
First Alert forecast: Beautiful conditions expected through Saturday, Hurricane Dora forms in the EPAC
Hurricane Dora is forecast to intensify into a major Category 3 storm by Wednesday as it churns...
Hurricane Dora rapidly intensifying in the eastern Pacific
'Bold plan' to build 10,000+ affordable public housing units.
Ambitious public housing plan focuses on creating thousands of new units — quickly