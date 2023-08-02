Firefighters battle early morning 2-alarm warehouse fire in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters battled an early-morning two-alarm warehouse fire in Kalihi on Wednesday.

The Honolulu Fire Department sent out an alert around 2:50 a.m.

The fire appears to have sta in the Y-Hata and Company warehouse on Sand Island Access road.

Officials said the fire was extinguished around 3:20 a.m.

No word yet on the cause or of any injuries.

