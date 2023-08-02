New city traffic study finds 7 in 10 drivers failed at yield for pedestrians at busy intersection

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Kai residents are calling for safer crosswalks.

The plea comes following a new city traffic study conducted at nine areas with high traffic incidents. Researchers found 71% of drivers failed to yield for pedestrians at the intersection of Lunalilo Home Road and Kaumakani Street in east Oahu.

That’s no surprise to Brett Gilstrap of Hawaii Kai. He and his wife walk around the area weekly.

“And as long as you go to a crosswalk that has a light, very safe, anywhere that there is a non-light that you have to try to wait for traffic to slow down, you kind of take your chances and see if they’re going to stop or not,” said Glistrap.

Following the study, the city put up signs that tell drivers how often they stop for pedestrians.

At the Lunalilo intersection, only about 29% are yielding.

On Tuesday, state Rep. Gene Ward organized a town hall with state and city officials and HPD for residents to point out hotspots like Hawaii Kai Drive.

“People may not realize how fast they’re going; people drive 45,50 miles an hour in the morning, and the speed limit is 25,” said one resident. Others also called for more crosswalks that are more easily seen.

“And so, part of the education thing, figure out what it takes to make crosswalks look like a place where people are,” said another resident.

“And maybe that would have a bit of an inspiration in terms of having a driver pay more attention.”

Ed Sniffen, director of the Hawaii Department of Transportation, said there are 135 speed humps across the state — and they’re looking to add 35 more.

“What we did on the state side is focus on school crossings first; we know that we’re going to have a lot of conflicts there,” said Sniffen.

“On the east side, there’s not a lot of school crossings on the state system, but we work with the city as well, so if there are areas they want to install things on, but they can’t get there, we’ll help them out.”

“Speed humps, speed bumps are not necessarily the first line of defense against things, so our traffic engineers in any situation would go out and we normally go with a tiered approach to things,” added city Transportation Services Director Roger Morton.

