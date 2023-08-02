Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Driver fleeing police plows into pedestrians on busy NYC sidewalk

Police say the driver of a stolen car is in custody after running down several people and smashing into two cars in New York City. (WABC, WITNESS PICTURES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A man driving a stolen SUV struck a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk while fleeing from police Tuesday on a busy Manhattan street near Grand Central Terminal, injuring 10 people who all were expected to survive, authorities said.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene during the afternoon rush hour near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street in Midtown, also near the Chrysler Building and the Hyatt Grand Central New York hotel. The worst of the injuries was a fractured ankle, police and fire officials said at an evening news conference at the scene.

Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle by a license plate scanner at about 5:30 p.m. and tried to stop the SUV, which initially appeared to be pulling over, officials said.

The vehicle drove off, struck a bicyclist and a taxi and then went up on a sidewalk and hit the pedestrians while making a U-turn on Lexington, police said. The SUV then drove the wrong way on Lexington and struck another vehicle head-on, police said. Officers said the SUV’s speeds were low because of traffic.

The driver of the SUV, which was reported stolen out of the Bronx on Monday, was a 20-year-old man who was detained at the scene by bystanders until police arrived. Police say the man did not have a New York driver’s license.

Police did not take questions at the news conference and said the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rally at Waimea Canyon Middle School Monday called for the removal of Principal Melissa...
Hawaii middle school principal ousted after mounting complaints over leadership
'I thought I was going to die' Atlanta family says attack in Kona was racially motivated
‘The opposite of aloha’: Family of tourists claims attack on Hawaii Island was racially-motivated
Jurors have found Hailey Dandurand guilty of murder, kidnapping and burglary in the grisly 2017...
Woman convicted in grisly 2017 murder of Telma Boinville faces life behind bars without parole
After one month of operation for Oahu’s Skyline , daily ridership numbers have fallen...
A month into operation, here’s how many people are riding Honolulu’s rail line daily
5 young adults in serious condition after an overnight car crash in Waikiki
5 seriously injured after teen driver loses control, slams into utility pole

Latest News

The jury is deciding whether the man who killed 11 people at a synagogue should receive the...
Day of jury deliberations ends without sentence for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
BWS crews responding repair water main break in Kakaako
BWS crews respond to water main break in Kakaako
Police say the driver of a stolen car is in custody after running down several people and...
Police: Man driving stolen SUV strikes pedestrians in NYC, injuring 10
The kupuna say they look forward to it every year — the competition and camaraderie.
Batter up! More than 900 kupuna assemble for Senior Softball Tournament