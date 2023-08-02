Tributes
Crash downs powerlines, knocking out electricity for 6,000 customers on Maui

Thousands of people are without power in Upcountry Maui following crash in the area.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of people are without power in Upcountry Maui following crash in the area.

It happened on Makawao Avenue where a tree fell on a vehicle and utility lines are down.

Hawaiian Electric confirmed that crews are dealing with the outage in Makawao, Haiku, Hana, Pukalani and lower Kula.

At least 6,000 customers are affected.

So far, there’s been no word on what may have caused the crash or if anyone was seriously hurt.

This story will be updated.

