Crash downs powerlines, knocking out electricity for 6,000 customers on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of people are without power in Upcountry Maui following crash in the area.

It happened on Makawao Avenue where a tree fell on a vehicle and utility lines are down.

Hawaiian Electric confirmed that crews are dealing with the outage in Makawao, Haiku, Hana, Pukalani and lower Kula.

At least 6,000 customers are affected.

440p Upcountry/East Maui update: ~6000 customers remain without power in the Makawao, Haiku, Hana, Pukalani and Lower Kula areas. Outage due to a large fallen tree on power lines. Mahalo for your patience. #MauiOutage — Hawaiian Electric - Maui County (@MauiElectric) August 2, 2023

So far, there’s been no word on what may have caused the crash or if anyone was seriously hurt.

This story will be updated.

