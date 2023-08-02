Tributes
Crash closes portion of Honoapiilani Highway in West Maui; investigation underway

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:32 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway into a crash that has closed a portion of Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina Wednesday morning, Maui police said.

An alert of the road closure was sent out around 4 a.m.

Honoapiilani Highway remains closed between Leialii Parkway and Kikowaena Road as an investigation is ongoing.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes. Officials said traffic can route up and around past the Lahaina Police Station (Kikowaena Street to Kaahi Street to Leialii Parkway).

The extent of injuries is unclear at this time.

We’ve reached out to MPD and are awaiting more details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

