Cerebral palsy hasn’t stop her from surfing, skydiving ... and savoring every moment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tyme Fiedorczyk has cerebral palsy.

But her physical condition doesn’t silence her — or stop her from trying new adventures.

“Even though I don’t speak words, I still communicate,” said the Virginia residents, through a computer hooked to her wheelchair.

“I understand you, but I might use sign language, my communication device, or non-verbal communication to have a conversation or answer questions.”

With the help of the non-profit organization Sea Inspiration, Fiedorczyk recently got to experience things she’s been dreaming about for years.

Skydive Hawaii took her on her first tandem leap out of an airplane, where she experienced the thrill of soaring over Oahu’s North Shore.

“If there is one thing I know that Tyme would want other people to know is that you can’t let things stop you,” said her father, Eric.

“That’s what she’s been doing with this trip and everything else she does. She likes to show people that there should be no boundaries. If you want to do something, you find a way to make it happen and you do it.”

Skydiving was just one thing Fiedorczyk wanted to do during her Hawaii vacation. Sea Inspiration also set up another activity for her.

Make-a-Wish Hawaii took Fiedorczyk surfing in the warm waters of Waikiki Beach.

“When I get out of my wheelchair, I love being in the water. It relaxes me,” she said.

Since 2009, Sea Inspiration and its founder, Ray Hollowell, have worked with children, service members and veterans who live with physical challenges. The non-profit helps get them into the ocean.

Tyme and her guide caught a lot of waves during her surf session.

“Thank you, Sea Inspiration, for helping me get in the water and surf in Hawaii,” she said.

With help from her family and friends,Fiedorczyk is always looking for the next thing to challenge herself.

It makes every minute count.

