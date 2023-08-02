California teacher arrested on Hawaii Island for alleged sex assault of former student

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A teacher living on Hawaii Island has been extradited to California in connection with a sexual assault involving a former student who was under 18, authorities said.

Paul Herder, 59, was arrested in Pahoa after California officials collaborated with the Hawaii Police Department to locate him. He’s accused in a sexual assault case from 2013 to 2017.

The Ventura Sheriff’s Office said that Herder was a teacher at Ojai Grove School in California when he allegedly engaged in an unlawful relationship with a minor.

According to police, Herder allegedly coerced a minor into several sexual acts and possessed child pornography. His bail was set at $1.1 million on Tuesday.

Police believe that Herder also taught in Pahoa, but the Education Department had no record of him. Authorities are asking members of the public to come forward with information on Herder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Nicole Grover at nicole.grover@ventura.org.

