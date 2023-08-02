Tributes
BWS crews respond to water main break in Kakaako

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:32 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a water main break in Kakaako, officials said Tuesday.

Officials say the break occurred around 7:10 p.m. at Pohukaina Street and Cooke Street, next to Mother Waldron Playground.

Officials are strongly advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

No word on what caused the break and if there are any injuries.

This story will be updated.

