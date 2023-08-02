Tributes
Another batch of partially treated wastewater spills into Pearl Harbor shoreline

Pearl Harbor wastewater discharge
Pearl Harbor wastewater discharge(Google Maps)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another batch of partially treated wastewater discharged into Oahu’s south shore on Monday.

This comes just a day after 9,500 gallons of wastewater was discharged on Sunday due to a pump failure.

On Monday evening, Joint Base Pearl Harbor said an additional 5,000 gallons of wastewater went into the ocean after only receiving partial treatment.

But the second discharge wasn’t because of a pump failure.

The Navy said it blames King Tides for a higher-than-average flow at the base treatment plant combined with an ongoing improvement project.

Meanwhile, the military said the water around the base remains safe for recreation.

