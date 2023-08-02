Another batch of partially treated wastewater spills into Pearl Harbor shoreline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another batch of partially treated wastewater discharged into Oahu’s south shore on Monday.

This comes just a day after 9,500 gallons of wastewater was discharged on Sunday due to a pump failure.

On Monday evening, Joint Base Pearl Harbor said an additional 5,000 gallons of wastewater went into the ocean after only receiving partial treatment.

But the second discharge wasn’t because of a pump failure.

The Navy said it blames King Tides for a higher-than-average flow at the base treatment plant combined with an ongoing improvement project.

Meanwhile, the military said the water around the base remains safe for recreation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.