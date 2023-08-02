4 Hawaii leaders selected as part of first cohort in Obama Foundation Leaders USA program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four leaders from Hawaii have been selected as part of the first cohort of emerging changemakers in the Obama Foundation Leaders USA program, former President Barack Obama announced on Tuesday.

Out of a highly competitive pool of applicants, they were among 100 leaders chosen nationwide for the program.

The four selected are: Kekoa Taparra, Scott T. Nishimoto, Whitney Aragaki and Ashley Mariko Johnson.

Kekoa Taparra is a Native Hawaiian resident physician at Stanford Health Care, where he is training to care for patients diagnosed with various cancers.

Scott T. Nishimoto is the executive director of Ceeds of Peace, a Hawaii-based non-profit organization whose mission it is to raise peacebuilding leaders.

Whitney Aragaki is a teacher leader in the Hawaii State Department of Education and was chosen as the 2022 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year.

Ashley Mariko Johnson is the founder of Mohala Eyewear, an eyewear brand that also helps to send girls to school by donating to Room to Read, and she is passionate about inclusivity in the fasion and beauty industry.

The new sixth-month leadership development program — known as Leaders USA — is being hosted by the Obama Foundation to inspire, empower and connect leaders from around the world.

Leaders USA offers participants a values-driven leadership curriculum, complete with action labs focused on strengthening democratic institutions, access to leadership coaches and subject matter experts and strategies to help build support and overcome obstacles.

The cohort will be coming together for this program from all across the nation to build a stronger, more sustainable and more inclusive world.

These 100 changemakers are from 37 states, Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam as well as five tribal nations.

“From an oncology resident championing health equity for Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, to passionate union organizers advocating for the labor rights of educators and first responders nationwide, to the first Black woman executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama — their ideas and leadership will help strengthen democracy now and in the future,” Obama said, in a press release.

“These leaders give me hope, and they deserve our support.”

Upon completing the six-month program, the 100 changemakers will be given the opportunity to join the Obama Foundation Leadership Network — a growing community of global program alumni.

To learn more about the program and its inaugural cohort, click here.

