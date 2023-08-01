UH football beefs up defensive front with transfer Sauce Williams

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Week two of Rainbow Warriors football training camp is underway.

Entering the new week of camp, the ‘Bows have a better understanding to each other after Saturday’s scrimmage opened a lot of eyes on the team to what they need to work on this week.

“It’s really just kind of understanding and correcting and fine tuning and installing, these guys are getting better, you know, these guys are still working on the fundamental techniques and that’s a good sign as they know what they need to work on, they want to get better.” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “that’s a good sign as a team.”

A bright spot has been the defense who boasts a veteran group while the offense is full of young player makers are still trying to find their footing.

“Defense is really oiled up right now, the secondary is really good, two veteran linebackers, two senior linebackers, two senior ends, you know, solid tackles in the middle.” Coach Chang said. “There’s a lot more depth at those positions and really when you talk about the offense and younger.”

A big emphasis this offseason was gaining depth on the defensive line and UH got a big addition with Sauce Williams. The transfer not only has a flashy name, but his play speaks for itself.

“His tape is pretty fun.” Coach Chang said. “Show his tape and show him run around and chasing the quarterback at that size, it’s starting to show on our tape, on our film in practice.”

“They really took a chance on me and they really brought me in and really showed me around and everybody is just very welcoming.” Williams said. “Just them teaching me about the brotherhood and letting me experience it more.”

Williams adds that UH is helping him expand his game.

“More diverse because the coaches are really like molding me to have a deeper way of getting things done and understanding more than just straight left and right technique.” Williams said. “They’re really, they’re really helping me a lot.”

Training camp continues through the week.

