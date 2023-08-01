Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TRAFFIC ALERT: HART expands construction zone into Downtown Honolulu

Latest project will continue through the fall of 2024 and have an affect on traffic flow into the area
Motorist be aware of ongoing HART construction
Motorist be aware of ongoing HART construction(Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another major construction project involving the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s east ward expansion has begun and will have a huge impact on traffic on a busy roadway that leads in and out of Downtown Honolulu.

Residents and business owners as well as motorists should be aware of the utility relocation work that is taking place along Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard between Awa Street and Richards Street.

During work hours, up to two lanes eastbound or westbound maybe closed.

The closures are necessary for crews to safely perform the needed work.

There are two different shifts when the closures will be in effect: Monday thorough Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 young adults in serious condition after an overnight car crash in Waikiki
5 seriously injured after teen driver loses control, slams into utility pole
After one month of operation for Oahu’s Skyline , daily ridership numbers have fallen...
A month into operation, here’s how many people are riding Honolulu’s rail line daily
Credit card skimmers are being used at Oahu supermarkets, gas pumps and ATMs.
HPD: Inspect card readers at supermarkets, ATMs before using them
HPD searching for two men and a woman linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack
HPD searching for 3 people linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack
HPD arrests 26-year-old man after reports of gunfire in Kapolei
HPD releases 26-year-old man from police custody following suspected Kapolei shooting

Latest News

Native Hawaiians are divided over the first-ever rental high-rise to be built by the state...
High-rise Hawaiian Home Lands project could be first of many, but not everyone is on board
The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation launched a new digital map that streamlines...
Looking for a park playground or outdoor fitness station on Oahu? There’s a map for that
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall on Hawaii News Now
Things like graph paper, mechanical pencils and folders jumped up big time in price over last...
Hawaii parents shop for deals as inflation pushes up prices for back-to-school essentials