TRAFFIC ALERT: HART expands construction zone into Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another major construction project involving the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s east ward expansion has begun and will have a huge impact on traffic on a busy roadway that leads in and out of Downtown Honolulu.

Residents and business owners as well as motorists should be aware of the utility relocation work that is taking place along Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard between Awa Street and Richards Street.

During work hours, up to two lanes eastbound or westbound maybe closed.

The closures are necessary for crews to safely perform the needed work.

There are two different shifts when the closures will be in effect: Monday thorough Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

