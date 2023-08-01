Tributes
Suspect in blatant theft at Oahu music shop caught on camera

The incident happened on June 8 around 12:30 p.m., a man stole a Bose speaker from Guitar Center at the Pearl Highlands Shopping Center.(Honolulu CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:45 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PEARL HIGHLANDS (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a theft at an Oahu music shop in June.

The incident happened on June 8 around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said a man allegedly stole a Bose speaker from Guitar Center at the Pearl Highlands Shopping Center.

Honolulu police released Monday video of the suspect. In the video, the man appears to be carrying a large box.

He is seen wearing Pit-Viper like sunglasses along with a black hat, gray shirt and dark beach shorts.

If you recognize this man or have any tips, call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at (808)955-8300.

This story may be updated.

