Suspect in blatant theft at Oahu music shop caught on camera

PEARL HIGHLANDS (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a theft at an Oahu music shop in June.

The incident happened on June 8 around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said a man allegedly stole a Bose speaker from Guitar Center at the Pearl Highlands Shopping Center.

Honolulu police released Monday video of the suspect. In the video, the man appears to be carrying a large box.

He is seen wearing Pit-Viper like sunglasses along with a black hat, gray shirt and dark beach shorts.

If you recognize this man or have any tips, call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at (808)955-8300.

