State looking for new jurors, questionnaires to be mailed Friday
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:24 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state judiciary’s annual juror questionnaires will soon be sent out.

Anyone at least 18 with a Hawaii driver’s license or registered to vote in the state should expect to receive one starting Friday.

The questionnaires are used to help select potential jurors who may be eligible to serve in 2024.

If you receive a questionnaire, you have 10 days to complete it and return it to the Jury Pool Office.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

