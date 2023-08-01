State looking for new jurors, questionnaires to be mailed Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state judiciary’s annual juror questionnaires will soon be sent out.

Anyone at least 18 with a Hawaii driver’s license or registered to vote in the state should expect to receive one starting Friday.

The questionnaires are used to help select potential jurors who may be eligible to serve in 2024.

If you receive a questionnaire, you have 10 days to complete it and return it to the Jury Pool Office.

