Pump failure causes partially treated wastewater discharge near Pearl Harbor shoreline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of gallons of partially treated wastewater discharged into Oahu’s south shore on Sunday evening due to a pump failure, military officials said on Monday.

Officials said around 6 p.m., approximately 9,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater discharged from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s wastewater treatment plant into Mamala Bay.

We’re told the wastewater, which requires a four-step treatment plan before it’s released into the bay, only went through three steps because of the pump failure.

As a result, they said the water bypassed the sand filter stage.

But the military says, the water was disinfected through the ultraviolet disinfection system.

Officials added there should be no impact to beaches along the Joint Base shoreline in part because the wastewater is discharged 1.5 miles from shore in 150-foot-deep water.

The Navy said it notified the State Department of Health Sunday night as required by the WWTP’s operating permit.

