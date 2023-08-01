PODCAST: Thousands of miles underwater, scientists discover animal thought to be extinct

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 1,000 nautical miles southwest of Hawaii, a NOAA team of scientists is mapping the deep sea and making ground-breaking discoveries.

Among those, a sea creature thought to have been extinct for millions of years.

Scientists said they discovered the stalked crinoid during their deep sea expedition at Kingman Reef and Palmyra Atoll, located in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.

Brian Kennedy, one of the lead scientists of the expedition, said the stalked crinoid “are these big beautiful flower looking animals, but they grow on this long stalk. They’re called sea lilies, and that’s really what they look like a lot of times.”

“These were thought extinct, we thought they were a relic of pre-dinosaur times, and now we find they are one of the most common organisms in the deep sea.”

Stalked Crinoid (OCEAN EXPLORATION TRUST, NOAA)

Kennedy recently sat down with HNN’s “Repairing Earth” podcast to discuss the purpose and initial findings from this deep sea exploration.

From their research ship stationed above the ocean’s surface, researchers are able to see the world underwater by remotely controlling two highly-equipped robots — Hercules and Atlanta.

“It’s just arrayed with lights and sensors and it’s got two robotic arms that allow us to pick up samples. It’s got a whole host of different water tanks and baskets to bring samples back,” Kennedy said.

But, while this area is home to some of the most pristine waters in the world, it’s already facing numerous threats.

“Even in the deep sea, miles underwater, there are the effects of climate change. It’s getting warmer, it’s getting more acidic. There’s derelict fishing gear and there’s litter out there, we’re finding microplastics in the deep sea,” Kennedy said.

And that’s why this exploration was launched — to not only survey uncharted territory but understand what policies and actions are needed to protect the area for generations to come.

“We’re going to have to take some really dramatic action and it’s going to take a little bit of everything from using less to using more wisely and even maybe recapturing some of the carbon we’ve emitted,” he said.

While their most recent expedition has finished, the scientists said their work has just begun as they now sift through the hundreds of hours of footage and samples they collected.

Kennedy said this process may take years to finish, but this work is balancing act.

“Science is slow and sometimes policy is fast, and so we have to juggle those two timelines — the scientific timeline of how long it actually takes to process these samples, but also having enough data and having it ready to be used in formed fashion for good policy making,” he said.

