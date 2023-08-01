Next stop, Vegas! Zippy’s announces opening date for 1st location outside Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wait is almost over as Zippy’s prepares to open its first-ever restaurant on the ninth island in October.

On Tuesday, Zippy’s officially announced an opening date for its highly-anticipated restaurant Las Vegas restaurant, which was over four years in the making.

In a recent news release, Zippy’s said it will be opening its Las Vegas location on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10:10 a.m.

The restaurant had originally been slated to open in late 2020, but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Zippy’s CEO Jason Higa said the new location will continue the legacy of his family.

“My father, Francis, and my uncle, Charlie, started Zippy’s nearly 57 years ago. As a long-time family business, generations of families in Hawaii have dined and worked in our restaurants,” said Zippy’s CEO Jason Higa.

“Now, we are proud to bring that same sense of ohana to the people of Las Vegas.”

Zippy’s Las Vegas will be located at 7095 Badura Avenue.

The new location will consist of a 7,000-square-foot restaurant, take-out and a retail bakery. The space will also include a 12,000-square-foot central kitchen and bakery for staff to use.

In anticipation of the new location, Zippy’s will also be hosting a hiring event on Aug. 15.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Zippy’s Hiring Center, located at 4590 S. Hualapai Way in Las Vegas.

Many positions at the eatery are still available, and those interested in working at the new location are asked to bring their resumes, I-9 identification documents and come prepared for an interview.

