News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall on Hawaii News Now

(Gray News) - Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called InvestigateTV+.

Beginning Sept. 11, the program will showcase stories featuring Gray’s award-winning InvestigateTV unit, plus consumer, health and original content curated from Gray’s 113 local markets.

WATCH: InvestigateTV+ will air Monday-Friday at 3:30 p.m. on KHNL and online.

Gray launched the daily show following strong viewership for its InvestigateTV weekend show.

Gray’s local stations, including Hawaii News Now, will air both the weekday program (InvestigateTV+) and the weekend program (InvestigateTV) across all of its markets.

“Gray is the leading source of stories that make a difference in every market we serve, while InvestigateTV is known for innovative journalism that gets results,” said Gray Senior Managing Vice President Sandy Breland. “The InvestigateTV+ program will allow us to connect even more viewers to impactful storytelling from coast to coast.”

InvestigateTV+ will be hosted by Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell.

Zurik is vice president of Investigations for InvestigateTV and works as an anchor and chief investigative reporter at WVUE in New Orleans. He has been honored with journalism’s top honors, including two George Foster Peabody Awards and twelve National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Tisha Powell is an anchor at WAFB in Baton Rouge and a veteran journalist with experience interviewing newsmakers, including Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Dr. Jill Biden.

Managing Editor Greg Phillips will lead daily production and a dedicated editorial team.

He was most recently executive producer of Investigations for InvestigateTV and has been a part of teams that won Peabody, duPont, and National Murrow Awards.

Award-winning Executive Producer Jennifer Nickels joins Phillips on the management team.

“Storytelling is our North Star,” Zurik said. “We have assembled a team of experienced, community-focused journalists who will work closely with Gray’s local stations to deliver in-depth stories from around America that inform and inspire every day.”

