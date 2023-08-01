New mobile medical health clinic provides services to underserved West Oahu communities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center unveiled its new mobile health clinic Monday.

They say it’s fully equipped with two exam rooms, a triage area, a bathroom, and storage.

It will be staffed with a medical provider, two registered nurses, and a social worker or case manager.

The goal is to increase access to quality health care for the vulnerable, particularly those facing complex forms of homelessness on the island’s west side.

