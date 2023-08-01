Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten

Kristy Fischbach died from her injuries after she was stabbed 14 times and beaten on July 22. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Noelle Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three young boys are now without a mother after she died from an attack in late July.

WOIO reports 33-year-old Kristy Fischbach died from her injuries after she was stabbed 14 times and beaten on July 22.

Fischbach’s cousin Jessica Rukaniva said she is still having a hard time believing her fun, full of life cousin is gone.

“I couldn’t believe it at first. I was just shocked and started crying and hyperventilating, like is this even real?” she said.

Rukavina said Fischbach’s 12 and 8-year-old sons found their mother inside her Cleveland home fighting for her life.

“She was stabbed 14 times. She was beaten in her head,” Rukaniva said.

Fischbach was taken to the hospital where her family made the heartbreaking decision to take her off life support four days later.

Authorities determined the person accused of hurting her is her significant other, Thomas Eller.

Officials said Eller was charged with felonious assault.

Fischbach’s sons are currently in the care of other family members.

“Even though the storm isn’t over, it may never be over, but we will be dancing and smiling in the pouring rain for Kristy because that’s how strong she was,” said Tony Rukaniva, Jessica Rukaniva’s husband.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rally at Waimea Canyon Middle School Monday called for the removal of Principal Melissa...
Hawaii middle school principal ousted after mounting complaints over leadership
'I thought I was going to die' Atlanta family says attack in Kona was racially motivated
‘The opposite of aloha’: Family of tourists claims attack on Hawaii Island was racially-motivated
After one month of operation for Oahu’s Skyline , daily ridership numbers have fallen...
A month into operation, here’s how many people are riding Honolulu’s rail line daily
5 young adults in serious condition after an overnight car crash in Waikiki
5 seriously injured after teen driver loses control, slams into utility pole
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival

Latest News

In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
Judge won’t dismiss charges against movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on film set
Rate the benefits of your credit cards
How to find the best credit card for your financial lifestyle
File - The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in...
Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours
How to find the best credit card for your financial lifestyle
FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose,...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police chief says K-9 handler was deceptive during probe of dog attack on surrendering trucker