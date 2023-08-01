Tributes
Man surprises wife with planting 1.2 million sunflowers for 50th wedding anniversary

Lee and Renee Wilson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10. (Source: KAKE, family photo, CNN)
By Abby Wray, KAKE
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATT, Kan. (KAKE) – A Kansas man celebrating his golden wedding anniversary decided to gift his wife sunflowers – 80 acres of them, that is.

Lee Wilson decided to farm a different kind of crop than he usually does this season, for a very special reason. He and his wife Renee Wilson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10.

“What’s a guy get his gal for the 50th? And I put a lot of thought into it, and she always liked sunflowers. And I thought this is the year to plant sunflowers, so I planted her 80 acres of sunflowers,” Lee Wilson said.

Each acre contains about 15,000 sunflowers – a total of 1.2 million flowers.

Lee Wilson secretly planted the field back in May with the help of his son, so his wife would be surprised.

“It made me feel very special. It couldn’t have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers,” Renee Wilson said.

The two have been together almost their entire lives. They met in high school.

“She couldn’t date until she was 16, and I called her on her 16th birthday, and that’s when we started dating. Our first date was a roller-skating party,” Lee Wilson said.

He said he knew his wife was “the one” on their first date.

The sunflower field is located four miles east of Pratt on the south side of Highway 54. Since sunflower season is short, they’ll only be picture perfect for another 10 to 14 days.

Copyright 2023 KAKE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

