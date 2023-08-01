Tributes
Mail carrier credited with saving life of 90-year-old woman

A postal carrier pulled double duty while delivering the mail in a Durango, Colorado, neighborhood. (KOAT, SEANA GREEN, CNN)
By KOAT staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:43 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANGO, Colo. (KOAT) - A postal carrier pulled double duty while delivering the mail in a Durango, Colorado, neighborhood.

It’s a daily routine for Seana Green, parking her mail truck and walking through the area. She has been a mail carrier for 15 years.

“I substituted this route back then, but I didn’t take it over consistently until four or five years ago,” Green said.

Several weeks ago, Green noticed something out of the ordinary at one resident’s home.

“She’s out there pretty much at least three, four, like three or four times a week, kind of on an every other day thing,” Green said.

She’s talking about then-89-year-old Marilyn Schmidt.

Green began to worry when Schmidt’s mail started to pile up.

“I didn’t see her on Thursday and I didn’t see her on Friday, and when I showed up on Saturday and she wasn’t on the porch and the mail was just hanging out of her box, I hollered through the screen,” Green described. “And I said, ‘Mrs. Schmidt,’ and Mrs. Schmidt, are you in there?’, or ‘Are you OK?’ And I heard her very weak voice, and it almost sounded like a kitten meowing.”

That’s when Green made sure Schmidt was OK.

“It broke my heart. I walked in, and sure enough, she was in the kitchen on the floor,” Green said.

She called 911. Since then, Schmidt has been spending time at the Mercy Medical Center.

“The doctor said, ‘You know, if we hadn’t found her when we did, it would have been probably the worst-case scenario,’” Green added.

Now, as she walks through the neighborhood, she does more than just deliver the mail.

“I think of them as family. A lot of them. I really do,” Green said.

There is an appreciation between the mail carrier and residents. Two weeks after finding Schmidt on her kitchen floor, there was a new celebration inside the Mercy Medical Center.

“I am just so excited that fate brought us together and that her and I got to know each other, that I could be there because now she gets to celebrate her 90th birthday,” Green said.

