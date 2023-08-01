Looking for a park playground or outdoor fitness station on Oahu? There’s a map for that

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re looking for a nearby park playground for your keiki to play or outdoor fitness station to work out at, look no further than the city’s new digital map, which was unveiled on Monday.

The digital map allows park and beachgoers to easily connect with recreational resources across Oahu.

The map includes over 400 park locations with 135 playgrounds, 25 gymnasiums, 15 fitness stations and 12 swing sets.

The map also has updates on park renovations such as closure and reopening dates, types of facility renovations, and remaining available park resources.

The digitized information will help the city better understand existing recreational inventory and improve facility management, Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura H. Thielen said.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation launched a new digital map that streamlines play facilities. (Google Maps via City and County of Honolulu)

“With the help of just your phone, you can access our online maps and we have the location of parks, the gymnasiums, the beach parks, the beach right-of-ways, ADA accessibility, and where the lifeguards are located.”

In addition to current park information, the map now showcases beach and ocean access. It highlights 68 city shoreline parks, 89 beach right-of-ways and 16 park locations with wheelchair access.

Honolulu Ocean Safety found that having this information available quickly and accurately is important for beachgoers safety.

“The information that you can get quickly—itʻs going to save lives. And as lifeguards, we translate that information, we send it around, and we communicate. This is just another valuable tool for us to communicate with people,” said Chief of Honolulu Ocean Safety John Titchen.

In the future, Parks and Recreation officials plan to create a website for park permitting and facility usage.

