A long-lost keepsake on the battlefield leads to a lasting connection between 2 families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Staff. Sgt Robert Kuroda was a Medal of Honor recipient and member of the famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team who died in World War II.

Many of his relatives had only heard of his bravery, but the connections to his heroic legacy were rekindled thanks to a discovery made by a French collector.

“We’re just so happy and appreciative of Sebastien because what Sebastien did is he found the ring and he went out of his way to return the ring to the family,” said Kevin Kuroda, Robert Kuroda’s nephew. The ring he’s referring to is his uncle’s class ring from Farrington High School.

For nearly 80 years, it had been buried in a forest near Bruyeres, France — until Sebastian Roure came along.

“He is a metal detector hobbyist, so he and his friends over the years have found different things,” Kuroda said. “He told us he found three rings. It was the only ring with markings that he was able to return to the family, the two other rings didn’t have any markings. So he was not able to present it.”

Roure considers it a “lucky” find, but the Kurodas call it fate.

They visited France last year to thank Roure and bring the ring home to Hawaii.

“We spent four wonderful days and it was the French’s version of kindness, hospitality, and aloha,” Kuroda said.

This week, the Kurodas are returning the favor, hosting Sebastien and his family on their first trip to the islands. Kevin calls this reunion “the power of the ring.”

“There’s so many sacrifices that the 442 and the 100th have done, all veterans, all veterans and yet over time, that acknowledgement has been forgotten,” Kuroda said. “Just one ring has lifted the remembrance, the sacrifices, it’s also brought family members closer.”

And Roure is thankful for this new lifelong bond feels he found much more than a ring.

“We found a family,” said Roure, through a French language interpreter.

