Jury deliberates, no verdict yet for second suspect in grisly North Shore murder

Murder trial defendant Hailey Dandurand took the stand Thursday for cross-examination.
Murder trial defendant Hailey Dandurand took the stand Thursday for cross-examination.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:21 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jurors wrapped up its first full day of deliberations on Monday but did not announce a verdict in the trial against Hailey Dandurand, the second suspect charged in a grisly murder on Oahu’s North Shore.

The jury is trying to decide whether she’s guilty of murder for the death of Telma Boinville at a Pupukea vacation home in 2017.

Prosecutors said Dandurand was an accomplice to her then-boyfriend Stephen Brown, who’s already been convicted in the murder.

The defense argues Dandurand was abused by Brown and was pressured by him to participate.

She took the stand last Thursday for cross-examination after giving a testimony earlier in the trial. She claimed that Brown was solely responsible for the murder but later contradicted those statements.

Dandurand is also charged with burglary and kidnapping.

If convicted, she faces life in prison with a chance of parole.

