‘I thought I was going to die’: Atlanta family says attack in Kona was racially motivated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Georgia family in Hawaii to fulfill a loved one’s dying wish says it ended in an assault that they believe was racially targeted.

The Alford family says it happened over the weekend in Kona after their 19-year-old was allegedly robbed.

They arrived on Hawaii Island last Monday to take a deceased family member to her final resting place, but they never expected the trip to end at the hospital.

Sean Alford says early Sunday morning, his 19-year-old son returned from a night in Kona town to find a group of males outside King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel, where the family was staying.

“After a couple of minutes, they said, ‘hey, let’s go to your room’, and he said, ‘no, we’re not going to my room,’ and he says it got awkward,” said Sean Alfrod, the teenager’s father. “They took his shirt, his shoes, his phone, and his wallet.”

Alford says they took his son’s key card, but he found a way into the hotel and woke up his parents.

“Said I was robbed. Said they are right outside the hotel. Like right at the front door,” said Alford.

Alford says he and his wife, son, and a friend went outside, found the group, and tried talking to them, but they turned hostile.

“Anywhere between 8-10 guys just literally beating the crap out of me,” said Alford. “The whole time I was done, they kept telling me, ‘Get up, white boy.’ They were yelling at my son, ‘What are you going to do, white boy? I thought I was going to die.”

Alfred says his wife was on the phone with 911 the whole time and cops eventually arrived.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii says racial incidents are not rare. It’s helped dozens of visitors over the years who suffered assaults, harassment’s or vandalization.

“People get beat up or assaulted and it many cases it is because they are fair skinned and are visitors and their is a word that they use for that, that is racist,” said Jessica Lani Rich with VASH. “It makes me sad because I don’t want people on the mainland or around to the world to think people in Hawaii people because of racists or violate. We are not anything like that.”

Adding to Alfred’s physical wounds, he says the hotel offered no compensation for the attack.. and even refused to take him to a hospital so he was transported by ambulance.

“This is the opposite of Aloha,” said Alford.

The hotel and Hawaii County Police have not yet to respond to HNN’s request for comment.

Meantime, the Alfords are on their way back to Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.