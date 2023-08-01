HIEMA: No emergency after outdoor warning siren malfunctions on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some North Shore residents were startled late Monday night after an outdoor warning siren went off, but officials said it was a malfunction and there was no emergency.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said multiple reports were coming in around 11:10 p.m. near the Pupukea Shopping Center.

The agency announced on Twitter that the Honolulu Fire Department investigated the incident and identified the malfunction.

State Warning Point received multiple reports of a siren sounding at about 11:12 pm HST on North Shore O‘ahu near Pūpūkea Shopping Center. There is NO emergency. HFD investigated and identified a malfunction; siren was silenced by 11:21 p.m. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) August 1, 2023

The agency announced on Twitter that the Honolulu Fire Department investigated the incident and identified the malfunction.

The siren was eventually silenced after 10 minutes.

It appears to be a coincidence but the monthly siren test is also set to occur at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.