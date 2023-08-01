Tributes
HIEMA: No emergency after outdoor warning siren malfunctions on Oahu’s North Shore

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:43 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some North Shore residents were startled late Monday night after an outdoor warning siren went off, but officials said it was a malfunction and there was no emergency.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said multiple reports were coming in around 11:10 p.m. near the Pupukea Shopping Center.

The agency announced on Twitter that the Honolulu Fire Department investigated the incident and identified the malfunction.

The siren was eventually silenced after 10 minutes.

It appears to be a coincidence but the monthly siren test is also set to occur at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

