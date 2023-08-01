Hawaii’s Auli’i Cravalho to star in Evita concert on London’s West End

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Aulii Cravalho is set to star as Evita in a concert on London’s West End.

The 22-year-old performed on a morning news show in London.

Cravalho will make her West End debut in the title role of Evita, the musical about the Argentine political leader Eva Perón.

She’ll do two concerts, one Monday and another Tuesday, at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, accompanied by the 30-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.