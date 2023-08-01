Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii’s Auli’i Cravalho to star in Evita concert on London’s West End

Hawaii’s Aulii Cravalho is set to star as Evita in a concert on London’s West End.
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Aulii Cravalho is set to star as Evita in a concert on London’s West End.

The 22-year-old performed on a morning news show in London.

Cravalho will make her West End debut in the title role of Evita, the musical about the Argentine political leader Eva Perón.

She’ll do two concerts, one Monday and another Tuesday, at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, accompanied by the 30-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 young adults in serious condition after an overnight car crash in Waikiki
5 seriously injured after teen driver loses control, slams into utility pole
After one month of operation for Oahu’s Skyline , daily ridership numbers have fallen...
A month into operation, here’s how many people are riding Honolulu’s rail line daily
Credit card skimmers are being used at Oahu supermarkets, gas pumps and ATMs.
HPD: Inspect card readers at supermarkets, ATMs before using them
HPD searching for two men and a woman linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack
HPD searching for 3 people linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack
HPD arrests 26-year-old man after reports of gunfire in Kapolei
HPD releases 26-year-old man from police custody following suspected Kapolei shooting

Latest News

The explosion of pickleball across the country hasn’t slowed down in recent years. If anything,...
Hawaii native launches Pickleball reality TV show
New mobile medical health clinic provides services to underserved Oahu communities
New mobile medical health clinic provides services to underserved West Oahu communities
State looking for new jurors, questionnaires to be mailed Friday
State looking for new jurors, questionnaires to be mailed Friday
Jermaine Mudong.
Bail increased for driver accused of dragging Maui moped rider nearly a mile then fleeing the country