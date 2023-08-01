Tributes
Hawaii native launches Pickleball reality TV show

Are you the next Pickleball star? A Hawaii native is launching a new reality TV show centered around the popular sport.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:21 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you the next Pickleball star? A Hawaii native is launching a new reality TV show centered around the popular sport.

Iolani grad Mike ‘Ace’ Rodrigues is looking for contestants for his new show, Pickleball Paddle Battle, to be held at an indoor facility he runs called “Pickleball Kingdom” in Chandler, Arizona.

The production runs from September 16th through the 24th.

Clayton Echard, from season 26 of The Bachelor, will be the host.

Look for more at Pickleballpaddlebattle.tv

