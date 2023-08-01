Tributes
Gas leak on Dillingham Boulevard adds to economic disruptions in the area

A gas leak shut down Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi, causing some businesses to close early for the day.(Hawaii News Now)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:57 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A gas leak on Monday that shut down Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi caused some businesses to close for the day.

A contractor hit a service line at about noon between Kalihi Street and Mokauea Street, according to Hawaii Gas.

Hawaii Gas repaired the damaged service line in about 90 minutes by 2 p.m.

The gas leak added to the ongoing economic disruption on Dillingham Boulevard caused by rail work. Ongoing activity has prevented left turns up and down the boulevard.

“I would say 30 to 50% sometimes would cancel, because of, you know, they wouldn’t want to drive all this way here to my office because of all these cones, and they have to do the rounds,” said Dr. Emma Avilla, an OBGYN who works in the area.

Some businesses decided to close early as a result of the gas leak.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

