First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with sunny skies expected through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will continue through the week. Expect limited windward showers, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours. Leeward areas will stay mostly dry with the exception of a few afternoon and evening showers on the Big Island’s Kona slopes. An upper level trough disturbance this weekend potential for an uptick in rainfall, mainly windward.

Trade winds will continue to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores into the weekend. The small south swell peaks today with another small swell due over the weekend. Statewide water levels continue to be running higher than predicted (0.3 to 0.6 ft), and when combined with some of the highest tides of the year, minor coastal flooding is expected.

