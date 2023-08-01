Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with sunny skies expected through Friday

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with sunny skies expected through Friday
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with sunny skies expected through Friday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will continue through the week. Expect limited windward showers, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours. Leeward areas will stay mostly dry with the exception of a few afternoon and evening showers on the Big Island’s Kona slopes. An upper level trough disturbance this weekend potential for an uptick in rainfall, mainly windward.

Trade winds will continue to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores into the weekend. The small south swell peaks today with another small swell due over the weekend. Statewide water levels continue to be running higher than predicted (0.3 to 0.6 ft), and when combined with some of the highest tides of the year, minor coastal flooding is expected.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rally at Waimea Canyon Middle School Monday called for the removal of Principal Melissa...
Hawaii middle school principal ousted after mounting complaints over leadership
After one month of operation for Oahu’s Skyline , daily ridership numbers have fallen...
A month into operation, here’s how many people are riding Honolulu’s rail line daily
5 young adults in serious condition after an overnight car crash in Waikiki
5 seriously injured after teen driver loses control, slams into utility pole
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Pleasant trade wind pattern holds for last week of Summer break
First Alert Forecast: Breezy and beautiful conditions expected through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, July 31, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Breezy and beautiful conditions expected through Friday
First Alert Forecast: Breezy and beautiful conditions expected through Friday
Mostly sunny with some partly to mostly cloudy skies across windward and mauka areas