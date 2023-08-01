CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes while woman gives online sewing tutorial

NORTHPOINT, Fla. (CNN) - It may have been the most excitement ever seen in a sewing class.

A woman giving an online sewing tutorial had her session abruptly interrupted when a car careened into her yard and crashed right outside the window behind her.

Jen Weisner is a sewing blogger who was recording an instructional video when someone literally crashed her session.

Things fell off the walls and Weisner froze for a few seconds and then ran to the rescue. Within moments, she was at the door of the car.

Weisner says the driver worked for a food delivery service. She was able to get out of the car, walk around and use her phone.

Video shows the car running a stop sign and hitting a drainage ditch that sent the car airborne.

It landed about four feet from the house. The ditch saved the say.

Police say if it had been less of an incline, the driver would have hit the home.

Northpoint police could not say if they ticketed the driver, but a driving school asked to use the video as an example of an epic fail.

Weisner says the driver apologized again and again for the accident, but says the funniest part of the whole incident involved the painting behind her.

“I think the funniest thing was the painting waited to fall off the wall. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah me too,’” she said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.