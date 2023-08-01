Calling all ‘Cirque’ fans: Here’s your chance to perform in the Waikiki show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii residents, have you ever wanted to perform in a well-known circus act? Well, now’s your chance!

Cirque du Soleil — known for being the largest contemporary circus producer in the world — is currently on the hunt for Hawaii-based circus performers, acrobats and dancers.

The world famous circus says it’s working on a future project, which will take place in Waikiki.

The casting team is looking for Hawaii-based circus and variety arts performers in all disciplines — except for clowns.

They welcome “all original and innovative acts” but are particularly interested in traditional Hawaiian performance.

Anyone interested in being part of the show must send in a recent performance or training video, a current resume, as well as a video introduction.

Applicants must be 18 years or older.

The deadline to send in all submissions is Aug. 15.

To apply or learn more information about the up-and-coming show, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.