Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Calling all ‘Cirque’ fans: Here’s your chance to perform in the Waikiki show

Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil(Derek Key / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii residents, have you ever wanted to perform in a well-known circus act? Well, now’s your chance!

Cirque du Soleil — known for being the largest contemporary circus producer in the world — is currently on the hunt for Hawaii-based circus performers, acrobats and dancers.

The world famous circus says it’s working on a future project, which will take place in Waikiki.

The casting team is looking for Hawaii-based circus and variety arts performers in all disciplines — except for clowns.

Cirque du Soleil coming to Waikiki for multi-year lineup in renovated theater

They welcome “all original and innovative acts” but are particularly interested in traditional Hawaiian performance.

Anyone interested in being part of the show must send in a recent performance or training video, a current resume, as well as a video introduction.

Applicants must be 18 years or older.

The deadline to send in all submissions is Aug. 15.

To apply or learn more information about the up-and-coming show, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 young adults in serious condition after an overnight car crash in Waikiki
5 seriously injured after teen driver loses control, slams into utility pole
After one month of operation for Oahu’s Skyline , daily ridership numbers have fallen...
A month into operation, here’s how many people are riding Honolulu’s rail line daily
Credit card skimmers are being used at Oahu supermarkets, gas pumps and ATMs.
HPD: Inspect card readers at supermarkets, ATMs before using them
HPD searching for two men and a woman linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack
HPD searching for 3 people linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack
HPD arrests 26-year-old man after reports of gunfire in Kapolei
HPD releases 26-year-old man from police custody following suspected Kapolei shooting

Latest News

Lawyers for child plaintiffs object to mental examination of young children for tainted water...
Government seeks mental exams of young plaintiffs suing over tainted water illnesses
A rally at Waimea Canyon Middle School Monday called for the removal of Principal Melissa...
Hawaii middle school principal ousted after mounting complaints over leadership
Week two of Rainbow Warriors football training camp is underway.
UH football beefs up defensive front with transfer Sauce Williams
Motorist be aware of ongoing HART construction
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rail expands construction zone into Downtown Honolulu