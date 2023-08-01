Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida

Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in...
Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:09 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old who was last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to the alert, Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Zdanska is 5′5, weighs about 136 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

According to the alert, Zdanska may be traveling in a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan with a Florida tag number CZ8613. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

Zdanska may also be traveling with a companion who is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Zdanska should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 young adults in serious condition after an overnight car crash in Waikiki
5 seriously injured after teen driver loses control, slams into utility pole
After one month of operation for Oahu’s Skyline , daily ridership numbers have fallen...
A month into operation, here’s how many people are riding Honolulu’s rail line daily
Credit card skimmers are being used at Oahu supermarkets, gas pumps and ATMs.
HPD: Inspect card readers at supermarkets, ATMs before using them
HPD searching for two men and a woman linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack
HPD searching for 3 people linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack
HPD arrests 26-year-old man after reports of gunfire in Kapolei
HPD releases 26-year-old man from police custody following suspected Kapolei shooting

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Motorist be aware of ongoing HART construction
TRAFFIC ALERT: HART expands construction zone into Downtown Honolulu
Native Hawaiians are divided over the first-ever rental high-rise to be built by the state...
High-rise Hawaiian Home Lands project could be first of many, but not everyone is on board