Wayward dachshund returns home after days on the run

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) - It is not uncommon for dogs to run away, but that doesn’t make it any easier for their worried owners.

So when the owners of a lost Massachusetts dog asked their community for help, their neighbors stepped up.

What started out as a nightmare for Dorothy and Glenn Haskell has turned into a happy ending.

“It was an absolute dream,” Dorothy Haskell said.

Positioned peacefully in her arms now, this 14-month-old daredevil dachshund named Chelsea is back home safe and sound after being on the run literally for almost four days.

“Knowing your dog is on Route 95, it’s a nightmare,” Dorothy Haskell said.

Last Sunday, Chelsea was playing with her sister Coco in their backyard when she escaped through a small hole in the fence.

They tried to get her, but she took off.

Glenn Haskell had been out for a jog. “Veered off my run and went after her, you know, but she went into the woods and gone,” he said.

From there, they posted on social media.

“(Neighbors were) coming out their doors, they were hiking through the woods. They were leaving their lights on. They were leaving water out,” Dorothy Haskell said.

They were pleading to the public to help find her as day turned to night.

“This is not going to, it’s not going to end well between her and a fox or a raccoon,” Glenn Haskell said.

The next morning, they made flyers, stuffing them in mailboxes all over. Then that night, a call came in.

“A woman is yelling, ‘Your dachshund, I know she’s up on Route 295. There’s a driver pulled over on the side of the road,’” Dorothy Haskell said.

That same driver called state police. They all tried to grab her, following her across an on ramp.

“And across three lanes of Route 95,” Dorothy Haskell said.

Spooked, the dog went back into the woods.

On Tuesday, Dorothy Haskell went back out there desperately with police, realizing there was a river nearby.

“To the officer and I said, ‘I think it’s time to call it.’ And suddenly he yelled, ‘Oh my God, she’s right there in the bushes,’” she said.

Chelsea ran back to the median and onto the highway again. Drivers began to pull over. One woman stopped traffic, but Chelsea kept going.

Having exhausted nearly all resources, the Haskells got help from Missing Dogs of Massachusetts, a volunteer-run group that help owners get their dogs back.

“A trap in our side yard. And she had me put out dirty laundry…” Dorothy Haskell said.

Just after midnight Wednesday, prayers for the pooch were answered.

“Dogs in Massachusetts, the woman called me, and she said, ‘She’s in the trap. Go out and get her.’ Because they had a camera,” Dorothy Haskell said.

The Haskells are so happy to have Chelsea back home and can’t thank the community enough for caring.

“It definitely restored your faith in humanity,” Dorothy Haskell said.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.