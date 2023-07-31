Tributes
Summertime trade wind weather conditions prevailing this week

Locally breezy trade winds are expected for at least the next seven days.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High pressure anchored to the north will keep locally breezy trade winds blowing over the islands through the coming week. The trades will bring the usual clouds and scattered showers to windward and mauka areas, with light rainfall totals. Leeward areas will be more cloud-free and dry, except for the Kona side of the island of Hawaii, which will get the usual afternoon clouds and a chance of pop-up showers.

First Alert: King Tides will bring some minor coastal flooding during the afternoon peak high tides through Wednesday. Sea water levels are running about .3 to .6 feet higher than predictions. That will combine with the seasonal peak high tides to reach vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure.

Also at the beach, surf will remain rough and choppy for east shores thanks to the trade wind-generated swell. Surf along south shores will trend up Monday into Tuesday with a new long-period southwest swell. North and west shores should have good conditions for fishing, diving and snorkeling.

