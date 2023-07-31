School supply costs are on the rise. Here’s how you can save your wallet (and sanity)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most Hawaii students are heading back to the classroom in one week. For some parents, that comes as a relief. For others who may have trouble affording school supplies, it can also create anxiety and stress.

“They don’t go to school until like after Labor Day so I haven’t even thought about it,” said Jocelyn Levvit who has three young children heading back to school this year.

“We are probably going to be more on the side of like scrambling at the last minute grabbing what we have in the house and then just you know filling in as we see what the actual teachers want and need,” Levvit added.

There is a reason why you may want to budget some time to finding deals this year.

New data from e-commerce group Pattern shows the price of a typical basket of back to school goods has risen 5% over the last year.

They gathered that data by looking at prices on Amazon which Pattern says is a good indicator of what people are paying at brick and mortar stores.

Things like graph paper, mechanical pencils and folders jumped up big time in price over last year, while things like backpacks book covers and calculators actually went down in price.

Other items like notebooks, pens, white out, pencils and erasers didn’t change in price all that much.

Here is more school supply inflation data from Pattern:

Way up

Graph Paper +18% in price over the last year

Mechanical Pencils +16%

Folders +13%

Highlighters +13%

Index Cards +12%

Crayons +12%

Composition Books +9%

Rulers +8%

Scientific Calculators +6%

In between

Notebooks +4%

Pens +4%

White Out +3%

Pencils +2%

Erasers +1%

Colored Pencils +1.49%

Down

Backpacks -8%

Book Covers -7%

Calculators -3%

Boy’s Clothes -7%

Boy’s shoes 0%

Girls Shoes -6%

Girls Clothes 0%

”We were looking at what prices are like earlier this year, I think most of us have been a little more scared about what back to school might look like for parents,” said Pattern Data Expert Dallin Hatch. “But inflation has sort of been tamed to some degree and we’re seeing that downstream impact here with these products and I think that’s we’ll see throughout the rest of 2023.”

He says more parents are finding the best deals on Amazon, rather than shopping at a traditional brick and mortar stores especially since the pandemic.

There are more resources for parents who may be struggling to buy school supplies this year. The Salvation Army is distributing backpacks filled with supplies for Keiki in need.

Parents, you may take a harder hit at the checkout line when purchasing back-to-school supplies for your child(ren) but with careful planning you may avoid the sting of inflation and get by just fine.

For more information on The Salvation Army’s back-to-school supply drive, click here.

