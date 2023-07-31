Popular Oahu dog park set to reopen Sunday after almost a 2-month closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all Oahu dog owners! You will soon be able to return to a popular hang-out spot on the island.

The off-leash dog park at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park in Waipahu is set to reopen July 31 to residents, according to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR).

It has been closed since June 7 after someone used an unauthorized herbicide to vandalize the park’s grass.

Officials say it had been a ‘miscommunication.’

Since its closure in June, repairs to the park have been made.

DPR is now considering an ‘Adopt-a-Park Agreement’ with community members in order to maintain the dog park. The agreement would encourage volunteers to give back to the community by helping to clean city parks and other public areas around the island.

